NAMI Family Support Groups

As the holiday season approaches, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) extends an invitation to members of the community who have a family member with a serious mental illness to participate in an ongoing Family Support Group. NAMI offers its Family Support Program on the first Tuesday of the month in Centreville and the third Tuesday of the month in Chestertown, from 7:00 – 8:30 pm. For more information contact: 443-480-0565 or namikentandqueenannes@gmail.com