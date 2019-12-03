Bay Bridge Work Update

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will close the center lane of the westbound Bay Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 6, from approximately 10:45am to 2:45pm daily.

The extended timeframe for the center-lane closure is needed for two reasons:

– Based on weather forecasts, crews are taking advantage of the good temperatures this week to pour concrete.

– The overlay sections in this work zone are longer (approximately 270 feet) and require an estimated 3.5 hours to pour.

In continuing efforts to expedite this project, we ask our motorists and communities to please bear with us. Westbound backups could potentially reach three miles, taking an additional 25-30 minutes to cross the bridge.

We encourage drivers to plan extra time in your travel, especially if you’re travelling to a scheduled appointment.

As a reminder during these temporary closures, wide-loads (permit vehicles greater than 10 feet wide) are restricted due to the 11-foot lanes and should adjust westbound travel times.

For the latest on Bay Bridge traffic, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) or visit baybridge.com. To view real-time traffic, camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov. For updates on major incidents follow the MDTA on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.