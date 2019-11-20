Shore Arts: Artist Angela Herbert-Hodges on Saving African Wildlife

For patrons of visual art on the Eastern Shore, it comes as no surprise that someone who grew up in a small town in North West England, and would spend the first half of their adulthood in Zimbabwe, London, Paris, and Spain, could find themselves completely at home near Salisbury. The Shore’s growing number of artists come from all backgrounds is just one ingredient that makes it such an attractive and vibrant scene from the Lower Shore to the northern tip of Kent County.

But what makes Angela Herbert-Hodges’ work so unique is her remarkable art depicting the magic and heartache of the endangered animals from her time in what was British Rhodesia. From rhinos to elephants, Herbert-Hodges captures these majestic beasts with the help of paper, gouache, and pastel to tell in color what the world may not see ever again if conservation steps are not taken to save these extraordinary species.

The Spy spent a few minutes with Angela last week at the Trippe Gallery to understand her motivation in doing her part in protecting Africa’s rich and threatened wildlife.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Trippe Gallery please go here.