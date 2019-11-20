Remembering Paul Stevens, decorated Vietnam War Veteran

Paul Leslie Stevens of Chestertown, Md. died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. He was 78.

Born on May 25, 1941 in Rock Hall, he was the son of the late Paul Leslie Stevens, Sr. and Evelyn Mina Porter. He graduated from Rock Hall High School, class of 1959. He worked on the water with Capt. Woody Ashley until 1962 when he enlisted in the United States Army.

Mr. Stevens returned from active duty in 1968, served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot and was honorably discharged in 1970. A dedicated Vietnam veteran, he was awarded with the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, 31 Air Medals, along with several other commendations.

He worked with FAA from 1970 until he retired in 2003. He also worked with a trucking company based out of Atlanta, Ga., the service department at Rosenthal Honda and with Intelsat (International Telecommunications Satellites).

On May 19, 2000 he married Ann Ashley McGinnis. Mr. Stevens is a member of the Chester Lodge #115, Olive Branch Masonic Lodge #114 in Leesburg, VA, Chestertown Elks Lodge # 2474, Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion #228 in Rock Hall, and the VFW. He enjoyed traveling, deep sea fishing, reading, crossword puzzles and spending winter in Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Ann of Chestertown; two sons, Joseph Francis McGinnis of Leesburg, Va. and Matthew Leslie Stevens of Waterford, Va.; a daughter, Tracy Jo Stevens Renshaw of Ashburn, Va.; five grandchildren, Madison Taylor McGinnis, Tyler Burke, Jackson Moore, Emma Stevens and Michael Stevens.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD, where relatives and friends may call one-hour prior (1-2 pm). A reception will be held in the Dogwood Reception Center at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, following the service.

Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice.