Herz Beats Kuiper by 3-1 Margin, Efland Unopposed Takes Ward 4

Tom Herz of Queen Street handily denied Ward 2 Councilwoman Linda Kuiper a third term in Tuesday’s town election. The final tally of 164 to 56 came within minutes after the polls closed. There were only nine absentee ballots.

“We had a nice clean race,” Herz said during a celebration with supporters at the Retriever. “We had a conversation about ideas. It just so happened that the future prevailed and the current state lost the day.”

Meghan Efland glided into the Ward 4 seat unopposed with 41 votes. She will replace Marty Stetson, who announced in August that he would not seek a fourth term.

“I’m really excited to be an elected official for Chestertown,” Eflland said, moments before casting her ballot at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department on Maple Avenue.

Kuiper hosted a small get-together with friends at her home Tuesday night. She said she “gave her best” during her two terms.

“I gave to Ward 2 and the people of Chestertown for eight years and now I have my life back,” she said.

There was a “steady trickle” of voters during the day, a poll worker said.

Ward 2 saw 219 of its 611 registered voters cast ballots — a near 36 percent turnout. Ward 4 had a 6 percent turnout of its 676 registered voters.

Total turnout for both wards came in at 20 percent of 1287 registered voters.

Peter Heck contributed to this story