WC Students Lead Maryland STEM Festival

Washington College students will lead the Maryland STEM Festival held at the Kent County Public Library on Wednesday, November 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The program is designed for school students of all ages and their families interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with an artistic twist about space.

The event will feature activities like DIY spectroscopes, food science, the Build A Buoy STEM Engineering Challenge, space science and art, virtual reality glasses and more.

The event is hosted by University of Maryland Extension, Kent County 4-H, Sultana Education Foundation, Washington College, KidSPOT, the Judy Center and other community partners.

All ages are welcome. We thank you in advance for your involvement in our community and your support.