The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Archives / Herz Beats Kuiper by 3-1 Margin, Efland Unopposed takes Ward 4

Herz Beats Kuiper by 3-1 Margin, Efland Unopposed takes Ward 4

by 1 Comment

Share

Ward 2 Councilman Elect Tom Herz and Ward 4 Councilwoman Elect Meghan Efland celebrate their victories at the Retriever, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

Tom Herz of Queen Street handily denied Ward 2 Councilwoman Linda Kuiper a third term in Tuesday’s town election. The final tally of 164 to 56 came within minutes after the polls closed. There were only nine absentee ballots.

“We had a nice clean race,” Herz said during a celebration with supporters at the Retriever. “We had a conversation about ideas. It just so happened that the future prevailed and the current state lost the day.”

Meghan Efland glided into the Ward 4 seat unopposed with 41 votes. She will replace Marty Stetson, who announced in August that he would not seek a fourth term.

“I’m really excited to be an elected official for Chestertown,” Eflland said, moments before casting her ballot at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department on Maple Avenue.

Kuiper hosted a small get-together with friends at her home Tuesday night. She said she “gave her best” during her two terms.

Ward 2 Candidate Tom Herz and his wife, Sharon Herz head to the polls at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department on Maple Avenue

“I gave to Ward 2 and the people of Chestertown for eight years and now I have my life back,” she said.

There was a “steady trickle” of voters during the day, a poll worker said.

Ward 2 saw 219 of its 611 registered voters cast ballots — a near 36 percent turnout. Ward 4 had a 6 percent turnout of its 676 registered voters.

Total turnout for both wards came in at 20 percent of 1287 registered voters.

Peter Heck contributed to this article

 

Meghan Efland and her husband, Marc Quigley cast ballots in Chestertown, Nov. 5, 201

 

 

 

|

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

  1. I wish Tom the very best. I would also like to thank Linda for her dedication to the town over 2 terms. For many years, every time I turned up at the Farmer’s market, late and finally out of bed, she had been there for hours and then, as JR’s was closing, she would ride by in a police car. Indefatigable. The little details of governing, not “Is this a great idea?” but “Where is this in the budget?” or “How do we put this on a sustainable footing?” are those annoying but critical questions we outsource to our leaders. Boring, perhaps irritating, but necessary questions. Linda, thank you for being an embodiment of the voice of reason on the town council for these many years. Tom, like me, I have had the fortunate opportunity to live in Chestertown precisely because I can work elsewhere. You are a great fellow and Chestertown needs your help. Sometimes I feel it is a museum without actually being a museum.

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.