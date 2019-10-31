Shore Leadership Hosts Leader Development Through Improv

On Thursday, November 21, Shore Leadership is hosting an evening of networking and “fun-raising” for alumni and anyone interested in how to be a more effective leader. The program “Leader Development through Improv” will be held at Channel Marker, 8865 Glebe Drive in Easton. The evening begins with happy hour at 6:30 pm and the program starts at 7:00 pm.

Admission to this program is free. Donations to the Shore Leadership scholarship fund are welcome. Sponsors for the event are Campbell’s Lane Farm, Channel Marker, Easton Utilities, and Shore United Bank. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. Bring your own beer and wine.

“Leader Development through Improv” features Dan Brown of Reflex Improv. Brown caught the improv bug while in college, performing in the school’s short-form and sketch program, acting in school and community plays, as well as writing, directing, and starring in many comedy short films. After moving to the Washington, DC area, he took a free workshop at Washington Improv Theater and fell in love with the joy and freedom of long-form improv. His approach to teaching is positive, encouraging, joyful, fast-paced, and, most of all, fun.

Brown teaches improv classes in Virginia and Maryland. He most recently added a class that meets in Easton. No acting experience is required.

Improv student Nancy Andrew, a Shore Leadership alumna and former chair of the board, says, “I’d been curious about trying improv for years. In 2018, I signed up for two of Dan’s Annapolis classes. He’s a great teacher! Improv, for me, is pure fun with some good life lessons that teach me to be more present, to listen, and to receive what’s given to me.”

Andrew adds, “I was thrilled when Dan agreed to lead a class on the Shore. When we launched the first Easton class, it was great to find some fellow Shore Leadership alumni in the group, laughing and learning with me.”

Photo: Dan Brown (seated, center) of Reflex Improv. Pictured with Brown are members of his Easton improve class: seated, Shore Leadership alumni Linda Mastro and Nancy Andrew; standing L-R, Dan Van Skiver, Steve Clyburn, and Jeremy Hillyard.

Many corporations have hired Brown to bring the improve experience into the work place. “The easiest way to get people to work together is to get them to play together first,” says Brown, whose team of instructors introduces improv to corporate work teams. “Using the concept of ‘Yes-And’ encourages co-workers to listen and look for agreement. Two other improv fundamentals – ‘I’ve got your back’ and making each other look good – also encourage team work in any situation.”

During this two-hour workshop Brown will introduce participants to the building blocks for creating improvisation scenes, including warm-ups to break down barriers and build camaraderie, exercises to inspire top-of-the-head thinking and creativity. Expect lots of laughter and lessons that can be easily applied to everyday situations at work and in other areas of life.

At this event Shore Leadership alumni will have an opportunity to reconnect and discuss ideas for extending the learning they began as colleagues in the “best class ever.” Members of the Shore Leadership board will be on hand to provide information and answer questions for anyone interested in the program.

The Shore Leadership Program offers executives, managers and leaders on Maryland’s Eastern Shore the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the issues and challenges facing our region. Led by a certified master coach, participants are guided through skill building activities and conversation to foster collaboration and problem solving. A measureable impact on the expansion of personal and professional networks among the class participants is an inevitable outcome. Programs are uniquely placed in one of the nine Shore counties to explore a particular theme and connect that theme to the leadership challenges.

Register for “Leader Development through Improv” by emailing shoreleadership@gmail.com. Include your name, phone number and email address.

Learn more about Dan Brown and Reflex Improv at www.refleximprov.com.