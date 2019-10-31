The Chestertown Spy

Susie Middleton, Floral Designer, to Speak at CBHS Meeting

Susie Middleton

Susie Middleton, designer extraordinaire, will be the speaker at the November 14th Chesapeake Bay Herb Society meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the parish hall of Christ Church in Easton.  Her program titled ‘Holiday Arrangements” will offer beauty and practical tips on making floral arrangements for the upcoming holidays.

Susie is the Past President of Federated Garden Clubs MD Inc, District 1, Past President of Dorchester Garden Club, Flower Show Judge, currently 2nd VP of the Federated Garden Clubs MD, graduate of Environmental School, Landscape Design School, and designer extraordinaire.  Susie has a knack for teaching her design skills in a way that will inspire and leave you wanting to try designing at home.

The evening will begin with a pot luck supper featuring Thanksgiving Family Favorites, followed by a short business meeting.  The informative program will conclude the evening.

For more information about the Herb Society or the evening’s program, please call 410-310-8437.

