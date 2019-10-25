Shore United Bank Launches New Online Financial Literacy Program

Shore United Bank believes it is important to help local schools, senior centers, and other organizations by providing financial education through on-site programs and presentations. Year after year, their employees volunteer countless hours to provide credit counseling and financial literacy training to people of all ages. In 2016, Shore United Bank began a partnership with His Hope Ministries, a local homeless shelter in Denton, Maryland to teach a six-week course on financial literacy. This partnership, along with Shore United Bank’s involvement in other organizations, has inspired Shore United Bank to launch Money Management 101. This online program makes the financial information that their employees review with many organizations accessible to everyone – to help us all make wiser financial decisions. Through careful planning, Shore United Bank has made every effort to present the information online in a brief, simple, and easily digestible manner to help consumers differentiate between needs and wants, establish a budget, understand how to establish or improve credit, prevent identity theft, avoid online scams, and more. If you have friends or family members who could benefit from this new resource, please encourage them to check out the new online resource at shoreunitedbank.com/money- management-program.