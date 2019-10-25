Brian Gast, DPT, Joins SRH Outpatient Rehab Team at Queenstown

Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has welcomed physical therapist Brian Gast, DPT to Shore Rehab at Queenstown located in Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown.

Dr. Gast provides musculoskeletal, orthopedic, and non-opioid pain management and rehabilitation. He also has a special interest in helping patients manage Parkinson’s disease and other neuro-musculoskeletal dysfunction such as poor balance and movement disorders.

An Eastern Shore native, Gast attended Chesapeake College and earned his B.S. in Kinesiology at University of Maryland College Park. He earned his Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the University of Maryland Eastern shore in Princess Anne, and has worked for UM Shore Regional Health since May of 2018, formerly in the Balance Center at Cambridge.

More information about outpatient physical therapy and other rehabilitation services offered by UM Shore Regional Health may be obtained by visiting https://www.umms.org/shore/health-services/rehabilitation

