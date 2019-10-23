Shore Medical Center at Easton Staff Members Recognized by Grateful Patient

Two UM Shore Regional Health team members were recognized recently as “Everyday Heroes” by a patient who benefited from their care.

Gloria McKnight, environmental services technician at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, was recently recognized as an Everyday Hero by former patient Mary Kinney. Kinney made a gift to UM Memorial Hospital Foundation in recognition of McKnight’s professionalism and compassion while Kinney was recovering from surgery on 2-East at UM SMC at Easton.

Previously, Kinney made an Everyday Hero contribution recognizing Leigha Hamilton, an emergency department nurse in the Easton hospital. Referring to Hamilton as a “nurse extraordinaire,” Kinney extended her thanks and best wishes as Hamilton pursues advanced education.

The Everyday Hero program provides patient, visitors and staff members with the opportunity to recognize and thank any member or team at UM Shore Regional Health who made a positive difference in a visit or stay by making a financial contribution of any size to the Memorial Hospital Foundation or the UM Chester River Health Foundation. Funds received through the Everyday Hero program are used for equipment, capital improvements and staff education for the departments in which the team members work.

