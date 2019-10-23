Out of the Box! Board Game Night at KCPL

Whether you enjoy storytelling, multi-layered strategy, collaborative problem-solving, or fast-paced competition, there’s a board game for everyone!

This casual drop-in event is an opportunity for adult and teen gamers of all experience levels to play more games. Bring a favorite to share or choose from KCPL’s collection, which includes a variety of popular games, such as Codenames, Forbidden Desert, Topiary, and Sheriff of Nottingham.

Can’t make it to the program? Use your library card to borrow board games to play at home!

For more information about this and other upcoming programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.

Wednesday, October 30 | 6-8pm

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch