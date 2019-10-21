Spy Chat: Salisbury University’s New President Charles Wight

For many living on the Mid-Shore, Salisbury University’s history is a case study of how a relatively sleepy teacher’s college almost overnight transitioned into a major player in higher education. Now hosting close to 10,000 students, and offering advanced degrees from their Perdue School of Business, Henson School of Science and Technology, Seidel School of Education and Professional Studies, College of Health and Human Services, and SU Honors College, SU has embraced its new identity as a significant center of scholarship and professional training on the Eastern Shore.

The other thing local people are starting to notice is how many Mid-Shore students are selecting Salisbury as their school of choice. In fact, this year, 724 young people from our region including Caroline (146), Dorchester (143), Kent (37), Queen Anne’s (225), and Talbot (173) will be attending SU this fall.

All of this gave the Spy the motivation to seek out Salisbury University’s new president, Charles Wight, to talk in more detail about the ever-changing role of SU, its stronger bonds to the City of Salisbury, and his unique background to serve as its leader.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about Salisbury University please go here