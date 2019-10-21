ShoreRivers to Host Wild & Scenic Film Festival

This fall, ShoreRivers joins over 250 organizations across the country to showcase a suite of exceptional films that inform and inspire a deep connection to the environment.The national Wild & Scenic Film Festival is rooted in both environmental activism and an enduring love of nature. On Friday, November 15, prepare to be moved by stories of resilience, awed by nature’s beauty, and inspired by the actions of everyday people to make a difference. This event is made possible by the leadership generosity of the Dock Street Foundation, KELLY Benefit Strategies, and other kind sponsors.

Especially exciting is the world première of “A Voice for the Rivers,” a film about ShoreRivers’ four Riverkeepers by filmmakers Sandy Cannon-Brown and Dave Harp. This film views the life of a Riverkeeper, the natural wonder of the waters they work to protect, and the threats our rivers face.

Prior to viewing the films, join fellow ShoreRivers supporters for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the Tidewater Inn. Plan ahead to bid on unique silent auction items, including:

• A thought-provoking sculpture of “Rising Water” by Ron Walker;

• A magical evening paddle to a heron rookery on the Wye River, followed by dinner for 12 guests at Lobbs Crook Farm;

• An original, framed oil painting by Sara Linda Poly, grand prize winner of Plein Air Easton 2016;

• A sunset dinner for 12 guests on the Wye River with Harald and Nancy Cordes;

• A cozy cabin in the Catskills for four nights;

• And more!

Proceeds from the evening benefit the important education initiatives of ShoreRivers that engage 2,600 9th graders in four counties and 2,100 elementary school students in two counties each year. These programs provide students with a Meaningful Watershed Education Experience (MWEE), a Maryland State graduation requirement, in which instructors receive teacher professional development and classes investigate local water quality through classroom lessons, field experiences, community-focused action projects, all geared toward raising the next generation of environmental stewards.Healthy, fishable, swimmable waterways will not be possible without the next generation of clean water enthusiasts.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Friday, November 15, 2019

Premier Tickets – Cocktail Party, Tidewater Inn + Films, Avalon Theatre: 5:30 pm, $100 per person

Films Only Tickets – Avalon Theatre: 7:30 pm, $30 per person

Visit shorerivers.org/events to register or become a sponsor.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org