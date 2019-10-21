RiverArts Studio Tour Moment: Potter Marilee Schumann

Nationally known Potter Marilee Schumann gives us a tour of her Studio located on her Chester River Maryland Farm. Her Studio will be open and her work on display along with the Art of Faith Wilson during the last weekend of the 20th Annual Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour Oct 26 & 27. Just down the road Marcy Dunn Ramsey will also have her Chester River Studio open for the Tour on these dates.

This year’s Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour, features 62 artists at 36 tour stops throughout Chestertown and the surrounding communities. There will be something for everyone, from painting and sculpture, to metal and jewelry and more. This is your chance to hear their inspirations and see their techniques as you meet the makers of the finest handcrafted art and craft of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For more information visit the Studio Tour Website:

www.studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org

Or drop by: Chestertown RiverArts 315 High Street, Suite 108 Chestertown, MD 21620 410-778-6300 Chestertownrverarts.org