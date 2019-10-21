Kuiper and Herz to Square Off at LWV Forum, Oct. 29

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will sponsor a public forum for candidates running for the Chestertown Town Council from Ward Two.

The forum will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the Chestertown Town Hall, 118 N. Cross Street. Mr. Tom Herz and Ms. Linda Kuiper will answer questions prepared by the League in addition to questions from the audience.

Unopposed Ward Four candidate Ms. Meghan Efland will also attend, and audience members will have a chance to speak with her informally after the event. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.

For more information please contact: Nancy Smith at nismith@verizon.net or 410-708-5653.