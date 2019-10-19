Compass Regional Hospice Patient Volunteer Training Set in Caroline County

Compass Regional Hospice will offer a training session for individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer.

Registration is required and completing the entire class is necessary for volunteers who wish to provide companionship and support to Compass Regional Hospice’s patients and their loved ones in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

The volunteer session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, 7 and 8, and will take place in Caroline County in the conference room at the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce (USDA building),9194 Legion Road, Denton.

“Volunteers are a vital part of the care we provide,” said Courtney Williams, manager of volunteer and professional services for Compass Regional Hospice. “It is all about helping others and being there when they need you; whether that is in our hospice centers in Centreville and Chestertown, or wherever a patient calls home.”

Topics taught during the training will include an overview of hospice, the process of dying, spiritual care and its place in hospice care, the stages of grief, effective communications techniques, family dynamics, stress management and self-care for caregivers.

Compass Regional Hospice relies on more than 300 volunteers of all ages to support its mission of “Care on your terms.” These individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. Whatever your motivation to volunteer, there is a place for you at Compass Regional Hospice.

“Our volunteers provide an invaluable asset to our patients and their caregivers by the gift of their time,” Williams said. “The support that volunteers provide in our facilities allows our staff to be in more places, and our families to receive better care. Being able to offer our patients volunteer visits that provide companionship and socialization helps to improve their quality of life.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer for Compass Regional Hospice, contact Courtney Williams at 443-262-4112 or cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org, or visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/volunteers to download the patient care volunteer training registration form.

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a life-limiting illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville and Chestertown. Grief support services are offered to children, adults and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one, through The Hope and Healing Center. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.