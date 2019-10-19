Wye Christmas Bazaar Returns for the 56th Year

How did a small-town church bazaar become a “don’t-miss” event for generations of smart Christmas shoppers on the Eastern Shore? The answer is one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and decorations, offered at bargain prices in a traditional setting with good food and a festive atmosphere. All this will come together once again at the 56th Annual Wye Parish Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 2 from 9 am to 3 pm on the grounds of the historic Old Wye Church in Wye Mills, MD.

For the past year, talented women of the Church have been creating a wide variety of original handmade items. Winter wear accessories on sale include knitted and crocheted scarves, hats and ear-warmers. Attractive felted-wool, cashmere-lined mittens are back in a range of colors and patterns.

In the decorations category, Church artisans have also fashioned wreaths, beaded angels, mussel shell trees, and other unique decorations for your holiday table and Christmas tree. Seasonal favorites, Amaryllis and paper whites, that become decorative additions to the holiday home, will be available to enjoy or to give.

A popular place to find a special gift is the Silent Auction. The wide-ranging Items there make Christmas shopping and giving easy with a variety of beautifully presented themed baskets. There will be art works to spruce up a room or fill an empty wall. For the four-legged friend or two on your shopping list, you’ll find a variety of practical and fun gift items.

When the doors open at 9 a.m., many shoppers choose either to headfirst to the Unique Boutique with its collectibles, crystal, and silver pieces, or they stop at the very popular Gently-Used Jewelry Table with its wide variety of pins, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

There’s nothing like giving – or getting – a good book, and this year the Vestry Cottage will again become The Christmas Book Shop with a large and especially impressive collection of gift-quality books at bargain prices, as well as Christmas-themed and how-to books for adults and children.

Early arrivals will find the big Attic Treasures tent open for business with a wide array of household goods – large and small. There’s lots of everything from kitchen equipment to lamps!

Also outside and throughout the day, the Boy Scouts with be pressing apples in a handsome hand-crafted cider press and serving up free fresh apple cider to the shoppers. Free coffee will be available as well.

Indoors in the Sweet and Savory Shoppe, shoppers can find a wide variety of delightful cakes, cookies, candy, and pies, good for eating now or freezing for later. The Shoppe’s preserved jellies and jams make great gifts.

Everyone who comes to the Bazaar looks forward to taking a break from shopping to enjoy home-cooked food in a festive setting. This year the Country Cafe will open when the Bazaar opens, serving breakfast biscuits and fruit cups. At lunch time, the menu will include the popular Wye Chicken Salad, served either as a salad or in a sandwich. Three kinds of homemade soup are on the menu, as is chili and macaroni and cheese. For dessert there is a Shore special -homemade Smith Island cake and Grandma’s Banana Pudding.

We missed Santa last year, but understand he plans to come back this year to join in the merry-making, and bring Mrs. Claus and some elves with him!

At the end of the day, shoppers will be pleased to have their holiday shopping well under way – if not complete!

The Annual Christmas Bazaar owes its long history and devoted following to the talents and efforts of Wye Parish’s Episcopal Church Women (ECW). The proceeds from the Bazaar support Wye Parish’s outreach programs and selected capital projects for the Parish. For more information, call the Church Office at 410.827.8488.