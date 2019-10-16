Wye River Upper School Celebrates Gala Major Sponsors

In advance of Wye River Upper School’s Candlelit Gala…Lighting the Path for Bright Achievers, the school is proud to announce the event’s major sponsors. All proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s mission to educate bright students with learning differences in a uniquely supportive learning environment. On Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, 250 of our community’s leading decision-makers will convene for an evening of fun in support of Wye River students.

Wye River Upper School is pleased to celebrate generous sponsorships from the following community members:

Lead Sponsor The Halle Family

Diamond Sponsors The Seip Family Foundation Limited, Sciumo, Soistman Family Dentistry & Associates, Wright-Gardner Insurance, Belair Produce Incorporated and Founding Head of School Chrissy and husband Ned Aull

Platinum Sponsors 1880 Bank, Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency, Audi of Annapolis, Clayton A. Railey, III and Donald J. Wooters

Gold Sponsors VFW Grasonville, Accounting Strategies Group LLC, Willow Construction, Inn at Perry Cabin, Debbie and Don Pusey, Peter and Diane Pappas, Myron and Becky Richardson, and The Town of Centreville

Lauren Kay Weber, Wye River Upper School’s Director of Development and Philanthropy, shares: “We are so grateful for the leadership our community has displayed in sponsoring our upcoming Candlelit Gala. These visionary investments are about more than coming together for a night of fun, they are about supporting transformational educational experiences for deserving, bright students. The impact these sponsors make on student lives is immeasurable.”

The Candlelit Gala will include live music from the Marissa Muro Quartet, a raw oyster bar, a beer, wine and specialty cocktail bar, the region’s best bites from favorite local restaurants, a luxury silent auction, prizes and more! The gala will take place Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at 316 S. Commerce St. Centreville, MD 21617.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Queen Anne’s County High School, where a convenient shuttle will bring guests to the venue. Those interested are directed to purchase tickets at https://www.wyeriverupperschool.org/support/a-candle-lit-gala-lighting-the-path-for-bright-achievers/ or may contact Emma Beigel, Advancement and Communications Associate at (443) 262-8291.

Wye River Upper School is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is focused on students who learn differently discovering through innovation, developing with rigor, and celebrating their strengths while preparing for success in college, career, and life.