Dan Small, coordinator of the Center for Environment & Society at Washington College’s Natural Lands Project, will present about his work as part of the Center for Environment & Society’s 20th Anniversary Events Series on October 22, 2019.

The free and public presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Norman James Theater in Washington College’s Smith Hall.

Dan Small coordinates the Natural Lands Project and oversees the management of the early successional habitat on Washington College’s River and Field Campus.

Small’s presentation, The Natural Lands Project & Northern Bobwhite Conservation, will discuss how WC’s River and Field Campus has long been a model farm on the Eastern Shore, balancing modern agricultural farming practices with wildlife habitat conservation. Conserving, creating and managing early successional habitat on the farm has enabled Northern Bobwhite populations to thrive, this is despite dramatic population declines on local and regional scales. Using RAFC as a model, we started the Natural Lands Project, giving us the ability to “get off the farm” and start working with landowners on the Upper Shore to make changes on their properties to benefit grassland birds while helping to improve water quality throughout local watersheds.

For more information on these events or the Center for Environment & Society at Washington College, visit the website at www.washcoll.edu/centers/ces, or visit our Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CenterforEnvironmentandSociety/.