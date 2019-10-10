Tred Avon Players Present “The Prisoner of Second Avenue”

Tred Avon Players are presenting the Broadway comedy The Prisoner of Second Avenue by Neil Simon on October 24, 25, 26, 27, 31 and November 1, 2 and 3 at the Oxford Community Center. Ed Langrell is the director and John Perkinson is the assistant director.

Edna and Mel are a struggling, middle-aged couple living in New York City. Mel has just lost his job, the walls of their apartment are much too thin, and the city is in the middle of a heat wave. Their troubles escalate when Mel suffers a nervous breakdown. Mel becomes slightly paranoid, the apartment is robbed, and their neighbors, well, they don’t help matters much. Throughout it all, Edna does her best to support her husband, even getting a job of her own after Mel is fired. Mel’s siblings are called in as backup. Quickly, in a crowded apartment in the most crowded city in the world, all hell breaks loose.

Photo: Top row: Maire McArdle, Susan Patterson, Barbara Mann, John Norton. Bottom row: Leigh Marquess, Steve Ford

Leigh Marquess and Steve Ford portray Edna and Mel, and the siblings are portrayed by Barbara Mann as Pearl, Maire McArdle as Jessie, Susan Patterson as Pauline, and John Norton as Harry.

Performances dates are October 24, 25, 26, 27, 31; November 1, 2, and 3. Performance times are Thursday, Friday, & Saturday at 7:30pm with Sunday matinees at 2pm.

Tickets are $22 for adults, and $11 for students (fees included). October 24 is Half Price Preview Thursday. For tickets go to TredAvonPlayers.com or call 410-226-0061.

The Oxford Community Center is located at 200 Oxford Rd. Oxford, MD 21654.

Tred Avon Players is sponsored in part by revenues from the Talbot County Arts Council, which is funded by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.