Chestertown RiverArts 20th Annual Studio Tour

The 2019 Chestertown RiverArts Annual Studio Tour is now in its twentieth year. This free, self-guided tour started out with visitors paying a fee to meet with 15 artists. Plan now to choose from more than 60 artists participating on this year’s tour which will take place over two weekends, October 19 and 20, and 26 to 27, rain or shine, 10:00-5:00.

A good number of artists on the tour are nationally recognized. This is a reflection of how Kent and upper Queen Anne’s Counties continue to attract artists who appreciate being part of a creative community as well as the scenery and lifestyle of the area. This is a wonderful opportunity to take a sneak peek inside their creative spaces, talk with artists, see demonstrations while also providing the opportunity to buy original artwork at studio prices.

The art is as diverse as the artists who create it, with styles ranging from traditional to avant-garde, expressed in a variety of media that include fine art, photography, sculpture, metal work, pottery, fiber, woodcraft, jewelry, furniture, glass, and more. The venues vary including independent studios in a small art complex, a clay studio, a multi-artist studio in a senior community, and many at the artists’ homes. Some artists participating do not have a studio that is suitable for touring and will be hosted in other artist studios or in a common venue. Whether the artists are in their own studios or sharing one, expect to meet the artists and learn about their techniques and inspirations.

Chestertown has been designated by the state of Maryland as an Arts and Entertainment District and is recognized as a regional arts destination. In addition to the charm of Chestertown, everyone always enjoys the tranquility of the countryside, water views and the area’s other small, friendly towns.

It is recommended that visitors start their tour at the RiverArts Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway, to view an exhibit of works by the artists on the tour. This month-long exhibit opens on First Friday, October 4. Each piece of work in the gallery exhibition will be identified by regional location and page number in the Studio Tour Brochure. This will allow visitors to map their travel routes to the artists they find most interesting. Brochures will be available at the RiverArts Gallery, Kent County Visitors Center in Chestertown, local businesses and art venues throughout Kent County and from participating artists.

The tour’s website, www.studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org, provides information on each artist by name, location, and medium. Interactive maps help to navigate the tour more easily. Handicap accessible venues and artist studios open year round are identified.

Combine your Studio Tour with the Olde Kent Quilters Guild’s “Shore Love Quilting Show and Market”, October 19, 10:00-4:00 and October 20, 11:00-3:00, at the Kent Center, 215 Scheeler Road in Chestertown. Visitors may feast their eyes on quilts in all sizes, colors and styles and find unique, handmade gifts. Admission is $8; ages 12 and under are free.

For more information on the tour call 410-778-6300, visit the website, or email info@chestertownriverarts.org. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11:00-5:30 Saturday, 10:00-5:30, Sunday 11:00-3:00, First Friday, 11:00-8:00. During the tour Saturday and Sunday hours are 10:00-5:00. For information on lodging, our new marina, restaurants, and other attractions go to www.kentcounty.com or contact the Tourism Development Office at 410-778-0416.