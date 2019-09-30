Kent School to Host Secondary School Fair and SSAT

On Monday, October 7, Kent School will host a secondary school fair for students in Grades Seven and Eight and their parents or guardians. The event will be held in the M.V. “Mike” Williams Gymnasium from 6:30 pm through 8:00 pm. Over two dozen independent and area public schools, both day schools and boarding schools will participate. A partial list of participating schools includes The Gunston School, The Hill School, Madeira School, McDonogh School, Mercersburg Academy, St. Andrew’s School, Severn School, St. James School, Westtown School, Woodberry Forest School, Kent County High School and Queen Anne’s County High School. Kent School’s Secondary School Fair is open to all families with middle school aged children. There is no charge for admission.

According to Tricia Cammerzell, Assistant Head of School for Advancement, “This is the third year hosting a Secondary School Fair at Kent School. It has grown very quickly. We started with about ten schools participating. This year we have over twenty. The purpose of the fair is to bring as many secondary schools together in one place at one time so students and parents can get an overview of the wonderful regional options for high school. This is an opportunity for families to speak with admission representatives and decide if they want to delve further into the admission process for a particular school.”

The secondary school process at Kent School is an intentional one that includes an academically rigorous program coupled with faculty support, small class discussions and student accountability. Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School said, “At Kent School we are proud of the work we do for each student to prepare them for success in their chosen high school. We conduct mock interviews, create classroom situations similar to high school classes and write in-depth recommendations. As stated in our mission, we are invested in guiding each student to reach their full potential for academic, athletic, artistic and moral excellence. The Secondary School Fair is an important tool to help students and parents navigate the school search, application and enrollment process.” Mugele continued, “I hope families from throughout the Kent and Queen Anne’s County communities will join us to learn more about some of these exceptional schools.”

In addition to the Secondary School Fair, Kent School also hosts the SSAT (Secondary School Admission Test), a requirement for admission by most independent secondary schools. The SSAT will be administered at Kent School on Saturday, October 19, Saturday, December 14 and Sunday December 15. Visit ssat.org for more information or to register for the test.

Kent School is located at 6788 Wilkins Lane in historic Chestertown. For more information call 410-778-4100 ext. 110 or visit www.kentschool.org. Kent School serves children from Preschool through Grade Eight on its scenic campus on the bank of the Chester River.