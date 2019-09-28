Letter to the Editor: A Time of Changes

To the Editor:
We’ve just undergone one of those rare weeks when everything changes.
When what goes around starts to come around.
Chickens head home to roost.
That watched pot approaches a boil.
The arc of the universe bends closer to justice.
Sorry for being so late, never finally arrives.
Yours truly.
/S/ Grenville B. Whitman
Rock Hall
