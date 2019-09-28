The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Archives / Letter to the Editor: A Time of Changes

Letter to the Editor: A Time of Changes

by Leave a Comment

Share

To the Editor:

We’ve just undergone one of those rare weeks when everything changes.

When what goes around starts to come around.

Chickens head home to roost.

That watched pot approaches a boil.

The arc of the universe bends closer to justice.

Sorry for being so late, never finally arrives.

Yours truly.

/S/ Grenville B. Whitman

Rock Hall

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.