October’s First Friday with Sultana Education Foundation

Join Sultana Education Foundation at the Holt Center for another fun (and German-themed) filled evening this coming First Friday on October 4th, 2019 from 5-8pm featuring the Philly based band, “Polkadelphia”. Playing German and Polish favorites and modern covers by artists like the Beatles, Radiohead, the White Stirpes, and Metallica, Polkadelphia will bring a smile to your face, a tap to your toes, and create a magical evening on this Wizarding Weekend in Chestertown, MD. In addition to music, Sultana is serving pretzels, German beer by Spaten, and a Spiced Harvest Ale by Fordham Brewing Co.
Admission is free and completely open to the public. Beer is $5 per and available to attendees 21 and older. Bring your friends, family, and little wizards and help Sultana bring down the haus!
