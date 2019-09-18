The Chestertown Spy

New Waiting Room a Gift to Chestertown Hospital Patients

by Leave a Comment

After renovations at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown allowed for a larger main entrance, expanded emergency department, separate emergency department waiting room and movement of the hospital gift shop to a new location near the hospital entrance, hospital staff saw an empty space near Patient Registration as an excellent spot for a more private waiting area for patients and families awaiting hospital outpatient services, including laboratory and medical imaging services, to relax. The new waiting room recently was completed for hospital guests.

