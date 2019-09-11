Musings of a Master Beekeeper: David Smith Reflects on his Life with Bees

One would think that Church Hill’s David Smith would be willing to sit down with the Spy to talk about his amazing career as a Navy submarine commander during the cold war. But it was the remarkable side story to David’s life, a lifelong passion for bees, that was the subject of our Spy chat a few weeks ago.

Well before he started at the Navy Academy, David Smith had already made beekeeping a part of his life growing up in rural Indiana. With the help of a 7th-grade math teacher, he not only loved watching bee colonies grow but creating better solutions to ensure their survival. It was also the first time he experienced a bee sting and realized the pain suffered was negligible given the pleasure of watching honey being made.

The Spy sat down with David a few miles from downtown Church Hill as a special reflection point. In the last year, he decided to sell his bees as he and his wife prepare for a move to a retirement community. And while it turns out his new community has shown interest in hosting bees, it was an excellent time to hear him talk about his own bee stories.

This video is approximately five minutes in length