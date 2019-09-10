Climate Change & the Environment

Concerned about local resilience to sea level rise and extreme precipitation affecting Maryland towns & communities? Interested in learning about federal legislation to reduce carbon emissions? Join us Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Road, Chestertown, for presentations on these hot topics!

Hope Clark is an artist creating performance work about addiction, willpower, and the political will needed for climate action. As Group Leader of Citizens Climate Lobby & CCL Liaison for Representative Andy Harris Ms. Clark will provide an overview of pending federal legislation since the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 was introduced in the House on January 24th, 2019, along with 4 new carbon fee and dividend bills that have been introduced, 3 in the House and 1 in the Senate. Ms. Clark will review these Bills followed by discussion concerning effective ways to approach climate action.

Darius Johnson is a graduate of Kent County High School, Vincent Hynson Scholar, with B.A., Business Management, from Washington College, 2015. Mr. Johnson has work experience with Prometric, Johns Hopkins Neurology, & the Maryland Center for Construction Education & Innovation. He is currently Community Revitalization Project Manager for the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, on the Washington College Career Center Advisory Board, & serves as Vice President of Business Development for Johnson’s Concrete. Mr Johnson will provide overviews of Eastern Shore Land Conservancy programs pertaining to land, town, coastal & resilience, along with project updates on topic including the Chestertown Riverfront Trail, sea level rise & extreme precipitation studies.

Doors open at 5:30 pm for socializing and dinner. 6:45 – Short Club meeting. 7:00 – Featured speakers & discussion.