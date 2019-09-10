Academy Art Museum Announces October Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

GAMELATRON @ AAM: Bodyphones

Through April 2020

Open daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Museum Front Yard

Bodyphones is an immersive installation by Aaron Taylor Kuffner (1975), an American-born conceptual artist, based in New York. The artwork’s mission is to expand the legacy and creative cultural power of the traditional Indonesian instrument called the gamelan. Kuffner uses exhibitions of the Gamelatrons to create sanctuaries both in public and private spaces. He views the body of the work as an offering to the observer.

LECTURES

Kittredge-Wilson Speaker Series

Lecture: A Discussion of the Gamelatron

Taylor Kuffner, Creator of the Gamelatron

Sunday, October 6, 2019, 2 p.m.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Academy Art Museum Craft Show: Celebrating the Makers

Friday–Saturday, October 11–12, 2019, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 13, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Preview Event: Thursday, October 10, 5:30 p.m.

Artist Talk: Sunday, October 6 at 2 p.m. – Aaron Taylor Kuffner

The show will again be an indoor, juried craft show featuring 70 artists from across the United States whose work encompasses all craft media: basketry, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry, metal, mixed media, sculpture, and wood. This year’s Visionary Artist is Aaron Taylor Kuffner. New at this year’s Craft Show will be several emerging artists. For further information, visit academycraftshow.com.

Art in Three Acts

Thursday, October 17, 6 p.m.

$10 per person (Registration required, limited seating)

Come enjoy writers’ interpretations of artists’ works, as well as listen to local musicians’ interpretations of the artwork. Art in Three Acts promises to inspire and entertain.

Open MIC

Second Wednesday Each Month

October 16 – You’re Not the Boss of Me

FREE. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIPS

Phantom of the Opera

Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore

October 19, 2019

Cost: $125 Members, $150 Non-members

ADULT CLASSES

Color Theory

New Instructor: Georgia June Goldberg georgiajunegoldbergart.com

9 weeks: October 15–December 10

Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost $250 Members, $300 Non-members

Drawing the Human Figure

Instructor: Bradford Ross bradross@goeaston.net

6 weeks: October 24 –December 5 (no class November 28/Thanksgiving)

Thursdays: 10 a.m.–1p.m.

Cost: $190 Members, $228 Non-members

Composition and Design for the Artist

New Instructor: Cid Collins Walker cidcollinswalker@gmail.com

4 weeks: October 24, 31 and November 7, 14 Thursdays, 1:30 p.m.–4 p.m.

Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members

Pastel: Creating Strong and Vibrant Compositions in Still Life and Landscape

Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net

2 sessions of 5 weeks: Session 1: October 2 – 30 Session 2: November 6–December 11 (no class November 27)

Wednesdays: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost per Session: $195 Members, $234 Non-members

Back to School Watercolor: Session 2

Instructor: Heather Crow heather.crow@goeaston.net

4 weeks: October 24, 31, November 7, 14

Thursdays, 1:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $160 Members, $192 Non-members

The Next Step – Oil Painting for New or Returning Painters

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly dunepainter@earthlink.net

5 weeks: October 17, 24, 31, November 7, 14

Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $185 Members, $222 Non-members

Still Life Painting in Oil

New Instructor: Bernie Dellario bernie.dellario@gmail.com

2-Day Workshop: October 26 and 27 Saturday and Sunday – 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $125 members, $150 Non-members

Oil Painting: How to See as a Painter

New Instructor: Meg Nottingham Walsh megwalshart@gmail

4 weeks: October 15, 22, 29, November 5

Tuesdays, 1 p.m.–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $160 Members, $192 Non-members

Creating a Photo Project

Instructors: Maire McArdle and Stephen Walker

4 weeks: October 19, 26, November 2, 9

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cost per session: $120 Members, $145 Non-members

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

All aboard!! Travel the World to Mexico

Instructor: Museum Staff

Saturday, October 26, 2019 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

FREE

Homeschool Classes

Ages 6 and up.

Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.

Instructors: Constance Del Nero for ages 6 to 9 years and Theresa Schram for ages 10+

Late Fall Session: October 25 – December 6. (Note that there are NO classes on November 29)

Cost (per session): $90 Members, $100 Non-members

After the first full-priced tuition, siblings attend for $60 (members) and $67 (Non-members)

Pre-registration is advised as space is limited in each group.

Mini Masters

An Early Enrichment Program for Children Ages 2 to 4

MSDE Childcare Development License # 255007, Exp. 11/30/20

Mini Masters is a fully licensed flexible program based on The Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center’s approach. Contact Anne Hansen at AHansen@academyartmuseum.org

for program details.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com.

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.