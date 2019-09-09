Diabetes Educators Lead Support Groups in Five County Region

UM Shore Regional Health’s Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology offers four diabetes support groups that are free and open to those with diabetes or pre-diabetes, as well as families, caregivers and friends of those living with diabetes. Led by certified diabetes nurse educators, these support groups provide informative presentations as well as fellowship and support for persons affected by diabetes.

Participants gather to discuss their successes and their fears while learning about meal planning, monitoring and managing blood sugar levels, treatment options and other strategies to avoid diabetes complications and maintain their best health. “Group members share their personal stories and learn meal preparation strategies so they can enjoy foods they like as long as they control portions and exercise regularly,” says Jessica Tippett, lead diabetes educator. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Tippett joined the diabetes education team in April and became lead educator in July.

No registration is required to attend these groups, which are scheduled as follows:

Cambridge: Fourth Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., first floor Board Room, UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, 300 Byrn Street. Led by Wynne Aroom.

Chestertown: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Conference Center, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 100 Brown Street.

Denton (day and time change): First Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 S. Fifth Avenue. Led by Jessica Tippett.

Easton: Second Monday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Talbot County Senior Center, 400 Brookletts Avenue. Led by Karen Hollis.

Diabetes educators also are available to speak to community groups throughout the five-county region. “We are happy to speak to groups on such topics as the prevalence of pre-diabetes and diabetes in our region, treatment options and strategies for managing the disease for to maintain overall good health,” says Tippett.

For more information about the support groups or to book a speaker on diabetes for your organization, please call 410-822-1000, ext. 5757.

