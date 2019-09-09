Victoria Vox at The Mainstay September 21

Singer, songwriter and internationally known ukulele star Victoria Vox makes her Mainstay debut Saturday September 21 at 8pm. Tickets are $25 online or $30 by phone reservation or at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org

Victoria Vox is an ukulele-toting award-winning songwriter and performer. With a passion for songwriting since she was 10, (first on keyboard, then on guitar), she studied at the Berklee College of Music (Boston, MA) and in 2003, she took up the ukulele as her main accompaniment. Since the release of her first ukulele album in 2006 (… and her Jumping Flea), Vox has been one of the leading songwriters on the ukulele scene (Ukulele Magazine, front cover + feature article). However, she straddles into the folk scene as well, where she has opened for Jackson Browne, Tom Chapin, Leo Kottke, and Cheryl Wheeler. She performs mostly as a one-woman-band, incorporating a loop pedal and bass effect on her ukulele, while taking her own solos (on mouth-trumpet), and cutting through it all with her genuine lyrics and pure voice.

A stage name can be a becoming thing. “Vox” (in latin) means voice, and along with her care for the environment (1% for the Planet Member), she has written and donated songs to the American Aspergers Association and the Duchenne Foundation.

On a lighter note, she also has perfected the Mouth-Trumpet which, to some, is considered a form of “beat-boxing”. Vox takes improvisational solos echoing the tones of trumpet genius, Chet Baker, solely with her voice. This odd and quirky talent, nonetheless, landed her on the Jay Leno Show (2009) and on the front page of the Wall Street Journal (2015).

2018 welcomed the release of her new album, “Colorful Heart”. It’s whimsical and eclectic and full of heart.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

