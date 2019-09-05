Remembering Richie Bramble

Richard N. Bramble, 72, of Chestertown, MD passed away on September 4, 2019 in Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE. Born on August 19, 1947, he was the son of the late Thomas Henry Morris Bramble, III and Catherine Wilson Bramble.

Known affectionately as Richie and Chop, Bramble was a lifetime resident of Chestertown and played an integral part of downtown business. For 30 years, the backroom of Brambles Menswear was a hub for political discussion that attracted a diverse collection of regular visitors.

Rich was a 1965 graduate of Chestertown High School. Rich was a great advocate for customer service and took it seriously. He started at Southern States Cooperative before he began his career in retail sales with Bonnett’s Town & Country, now the home of Kent County Department of Social Services, in the 1960’s and 70’s. In 1980, Rich opened Bramble’s Menswear which he operated until its closing in 2009. His shop will be remembered long into the future; his labels adorned many ties and suits still being worn today. He was working for Ramsey GMC at the time of his death.

Richie was a member of Chester River Yacht & Country Club, the Downtown Chestertown Association, Republican Central Committee, Chestertown Elks and a past board member of Kent County Humane Society.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife of 21 years, Lynn Freeman Bramble and a brother Robert Bramble.

He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Frances ‘Frannie’ Bunch Bramble; his children, Scott Bramble (Jill Smith Bramble) of Warwick, MD and Laura DeVol (Michael) of Davidsonville, MD; the mother of his children, Anne George Bramble DeComo of Massey, MD; a brother, Thomas Bramble and 4 grandchildren Sarah Catherine DeVol, Nicholas Clarkson Bramble, Brian Patrick DeVol and Jordan Elizabeth Bramble.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 11 to 1 pm at Eastern Shore Bible Baptist Church, 13984 Gregg Neck Rd., Galena, MD, where service will begin at 1 pm.