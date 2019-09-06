Unitarian Universalists: Sept. 8 – Benjamin Van Dyne to Speak on “The Ceaseless Cry that Wakes the Dead”

On Sunday, September 8, at 10 a.m., Mr. Benjamin Van Dyne will deliver a sermon titled “The Ceaseless Cry that Wakes the Dead” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown.

Welcome, all, to the start of traditional Sunday services. This is the beginning of UUCR’s 27th year, which we will celebrate with an “Incoming and Water Communion.” The sermon will begin a two-part series addressing the challenges and joys we face in seeking to live with love and hope even when those seem impossible.

Benjamin Van Dyne returns to our pulpit bringing the wisdom of novelist James Baldwin to shed light on troubled times. It will focus on Baldwin’s novel, If Beale Street Could Talk, a story of surviving violence, danger and racism. It has lessons for us about how to love and persevere.

Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. All are welcome. Questions? Please call 410-778-3440 for more information.

