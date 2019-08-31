Remembering Kenneth F. Horrocks

Kenneth F. Horrocks of Chestertown, MD died on August 29, 2019 at home. Ken, 62, was born and raised in Chelsea, MA. He is the son of Edward William Horrocks of Revere, MA and the late Ruth Ellen Chiary Horrocks. Ken graduated from Revere High School in 1975 and was still living in the Boston area when he met his future bride, the former Brenda Lee Sutton of the Washington Avenue Suttons. The two married in 1980 and moved to Kent County, living first in Betterton and then in Chestertown.

Ken had a varied carrier and was an unabashed adventurer. He first worked with Kent Gas, before he and Brenda ran Amity Bakery for 12 years. Daughter Chelsea came along. The three took a memorable two year sail on their sailboat Dance, circumnavigating the Caribbean. He most recently owned and operated At Ease Home Inspections.

According to his family, Ken loved to sail, ride his motorcycle, and travel. His biggest regret was the fact that he would miss his 7-month old grandson growing up.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Chelsea Horrocks Jennings, her husband Roland, a 7-month old grandson Samuel of Chestertown, MD, two brothers: Edward W. Horrocks and his wife Nancy of Clearwater, FL, and William E. Horrocks and his wife Debbie of York, ME, and a sister: Kathleen G. Horrocks and her husband Robert Boudreau of Waltham, MA.

Services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD 21620 where relatives and friends may call one hour prior to the service (2-3). A reception will follow at the Chestertown Church of the Nazarene 6943 Church Hill Road Chestertown, MD, 21620. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, 401 North Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231.