SWMS Outreach Event for Young Women at Horn Point Laboratory

The Society for Women in Marine Science (SWMS) chapter at Horn Point Laboratory (HPL) invite young women in grades 6th-12th to join us for SWMS Saturday: Supporting Future Women Scientists. Participants will be exposed to STEM resources, role models, and inspiring activities. SWMS Saturday is a free 3 ½ hour event at Horn Point Laboratory (2020 Horns Point Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613) on Saturday, September 14 from 8:30-12pm. Girls will rotate through activities led by local researchers throughout the morning, with each activity representing a different STEM field. The event will be an opportunity to develop mentorships with female scientists and help prepare girls for futures in STEM.

STEM activities will include a mini bio blitz where participants will learn about biodiversity in our region and learn how to use a variety of tools and techniques to positively identify species. Participants will also conduct an oyster dissection to understand the internal components of an oyster and how they interrelate. Students will also learn how wind drives surface currents and how water moves throughout a system through a current modeling and ecosystem connectivity activity.

The SWMS Saturday event is a component of a larger SWMS symposium occurring on Friday, September 13th. This is the first Delmarva SWMS Symposium and is hosted by graduate students at the Horn Point Lab, University of Delaware, and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. Its purpose is to connect future leaders in the marine science field, to learn from established scientists via mentoring opportunities and panel discussions, and to disseminate research happening in the Delmarva region.

For more information and to register for the FREE SWMS Saturday outreach event on September 14th: https://science.umces.edu/swms-hpl/events/delmarva-symposium-2019/swms-saturday-supporting-future-women-scientists/

More information on the Delmarva SWMS symposium on September 13th can be found on the Horn Point Lab SWMS website: https://science.umces.edu/swms-hpl/events/delmarva-symposium-2019/

Questions can also be addressed to Anna Windle (443-907-0498 or hplswms@umces.edu)