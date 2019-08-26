The Chestertown Spy

Centreville: Route 213 Repairs and Town Growth with Council Member Tim McCluskey

It is pretty clear to the thousands of commuters who use Route 213 between Chestertown and Easton what Centreville’s most expensive infrastructure project has been since it was incorporated. For almost two years drivers have had to navigate around the $8 million maintenance effort on its two main streets to finally fix the decaying water and utility pipes that lay underneath them.

Centreville Town Councilman Tim McCluskey is the first to admit that this repair job has been a royal pain for not only commuters but its residents as they walk dust-covered sidewalks downtown. But after 75 years of turning a blind eye to this essential need, McCluskey and his fellow council members had no choice but bite the bullet, rather than kick the can down the Route 213 road.

Tim talked to the Spy last week about the road project (which thankfully is scheduled to be completed by the end of September), but also Centreville’s economic development after this major surgery is completed. With a population now the size of Chestertown, the town is experiencing a level of growth that could fundamentally change its character and amenities. We also talk about the growing presence of the cannabis industry within its boundaries, and its waterfront project that will make it one of the most family-friendly communities on the Mid-Shore.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.

Letters to Editor

  1. Those of us who live in Church Hill are also anxious for this project to wrap up. Church Hill is the obvious alternate route, and the traffic through the town has increased significantly. I think the town residents understand the motivation for avoiding 213 through Centreville, and we have been as accommodating as possible. Unfortunately, the drive-through traffic has not been as accommodating as the town’s residents. The traffic has gotten, heavier, faster, and honestly, quite aggressive. I and most if my neighbors must back out of our driveways. If traffic is obeying the speed limit, it’s not a problem, but when cars are going well over the speed limit, the usual distances needed to back out are far greater, and sometimes a car I couldn’t even see before is right on my bumper once I back out. These drivers honk, curse, and worse. Drivers, please remember that you are in a residential neighborhood and respect our posted speed limit and our residents. We’re just trying to get to work, too.

    Reply

