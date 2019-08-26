Centreville: Route 213 Repairs and Town Growth with Council Member Tim McCluskey

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is pretty clear to the thousands of commuters who use Route 213 between Chestertown and Easton what Centreville’s most expensive infrastructure project has been since it was incorporated. For almost two years drivers have had to navigate around the $8 million maintenance effort on its two main streets to finally fix the decaying water and utility pipes that lay underneath them.

Centreville Town Councilman Tim McCluskey is the first to admit that this repair job has been a royal pain for not only commuters but its residents as they walk dust-covered sidewalks downtown. But after 75 years of turning a blind eye to this essential need, McCluskey and his fellow council members had no choice but bite the bullet, rather than kick the can down the Route 213 road.

Tim talked to the Spy last week about the road project (which thankfully is scheduled to be completed by the end of September), but also Centreville’s economic development after this major surgery is completed. With a population now the size of Chestertown, the town is experiencing a level of growth that could fundamentally change its character and amenities. We also talk about the growing presence of the cannabis industry within its boundaries, and its waterfront project that will make it one of the most family-friendly communities on the Mid-Shore.



This video is approximately six minutes in length.