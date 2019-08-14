Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning to Hold Open House Thursday Aug 14

by

Come learn about the courses being offered during the fall semester at Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) at the Showcase on Thursday, August 15 at 4 p.m. in Hotchkiss Recital Hall on the second floor of the Gibson Center for the Arts on the college campus. You’ll also hear about the upcoming Learn at Lunch lectures and other special events. Enjoy refreshments while meeting instructors and talking with fellow learners. Free and open to the public. No RSVP required.

The Academy of Lifelong Learning at Washington College is designed for those who believe learning is wonderful at any age! WC-ALL is a peer-led, self-supported autonomous department of the College that was created for adults who seek intellectual stimulation without the requirements for academic credit – learning for the joy of learning.

Each College semester the Academy offers two six-week sessions with 12-15 courses each session. Approximately 400 Eastern Shore residents become members and register for as many courses as they wish, for one all-inclusive membership fee. For an individual for one semester, as many courses as wanted, the current fee is $95. For a couple, the semester fee is $135. There is a discount for both individuals and couples who take an annual membership covering both semesters. See complete fee structure here on the WC-ALL website

WC-ALL FALL SHOWCASE of COURSES

Thursday, August 15th, 2019. 4 pm

Location: Hotchkiss Recital Hall in Gibson Center for the Arts, Washington College.

Contact: Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning.

Phone: 410-778-7221 Email: wc_all@washcoll.edu WC-ALL website