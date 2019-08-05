Spy Minute: The TAP Gang Prepares for “It Shoulda Been You”

by

The Tred Avon Players sometimes are the hardest folks for the Spy to interview. While its cast members have no hesitation in promoting the TAP’s theatrical offerings throughout the year, one topic that is forbidden territory is giving away too much of the plot.

That was certainly the case when actors Shelby Swann and Mike Sousa, along with TAP director Joe Tyler, came by for a visit to the Spy studio to talk about their most recent production of “It Shoulda Been You,” starting August 15 at the Oxford Community Center.

All three declined to give away many details about the story line, but so give enough hints to encourage the Mid-Shore’s theater crowd to make a special trip to Talbot County to catch this very funny original new musical.

It Shoulda Been You invites you to a wedding day that will be hard to forget. The bride is Jewish. The groom is Catholic. Her mother is a force of nature. His mother is a tempest in a cocktail shaker. And, when the bride’s ex-boyfriend crashes the party, the perfect wedding starts to unravel faster than you can whistle “Here Comes the Bride!” It’s up to the sister of the bride to turn a tangled mess into happily ever after in this musical comedy for anyone who ever had parents.

You get the idea.

The Spy spent at few minutes with the TAP last week to at least wet our whistle for what will be another TAP crowd pleaser.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For ticket information please go here