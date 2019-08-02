Recovery Event “Breaking the Chains” at Chestertown Fire Hall

by

It’s that time of year again! On Saturday, August 3rd please join us at Chestertown Fire Hall: 211 Maple Ave, Chestertown, Md 21620 from 10am-2pm for our recovery event, Breaking the Chains. This event is designed to bring the community together to show support and raise awareness for recovering addicts. This event will be raising money for, Mid-Shore Restoring Hope in Women.

The event will have various activities for everyone including: a bounce house, arts & crafts, face painting, silent auction, gift basket raffle, child gift basket raffle, door prizes, and a 50/50 cash raffle. In addition a fire truck will be on display. Food will be available for purchase from “Aretha’s Creative Touch.”

Breaking the Chains will also include guest speakers Joseph Short, Jennifer Edwards, Katie Arrabal, and Jewell Bedwell. They will be speaking on recovery related topics, with the hopes of opening the eyes of struggling addicts and their loved ones. New to the event this year is a training on Narcan.

This year we have launched sales of recovery awareness T-shirts “Breaking the chains”. The shirt made their first appearance at the March event. All proceeds from shirt sales benefit Mid-Shore Restoring Hope in Women.

We would like to thank all the local businesses who support our event, as well as our mission. We would also like to thank all of you, the people of our communities. Without your support and encouragement, none of this would be possible. Addiction touches all of us in different forms. Many of us have loved someone who is/was struggling with addiction. Our mission is to break these chains of addiction and it is our belief that community driven events and education are leading us in the right direction. Thank you!