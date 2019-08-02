Easton Utilities Announces Promotion of Steven Ochse

by

Easton Utilities has promoted Steven “Steve” Ochse to Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO. Steve’s responsibility includes oversight of all financial activities by providing strategic financial leadership for long-range planning. “Steve has been instrumental to our success over the past four years and this promotion reflects his ability to oversee our fiscal management practices and strategic financial planning,” said Hugh E. Grunden, President and CEO of Easton Utilities.

The role of Senior Vice President of Finance and CEO is an executive level position focused on developing, implementing and enforcing policies in a challenging financial and regulatory environment. Steve works closely with the executive team and nine department heads, with particular emphasis on costs controls, energy procurement, risk management, financial initiatives, and customer experience.

Steve is an alumnus of Leadership Maryland, Class of 2018 and Shore Leadership, Class of 2009. He is active in the community and has volunteered with several organizations to include Rotary Club of Easton, UMMS Shore Regional Health Foundation, Chesapeake College, the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce and the YMCA. Steve has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Baltimore and is a CPA. Steve resides in Easton with his wife and has two sons and a daughter. When he is not working, he enjoys playing basketball at the Easton YMCA, golfing and spending time with the family. “Steve is a natural born leader with a positive demeanor which is enjoyed by all,” added Grunden.