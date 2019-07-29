Just Sayin’: Cambridge Named a Top Place to visit by Smithsonian

by

Smithsonian Magazine identified Cambridge, Maryland as one of its top 15 cities to visit in 2019. The magazine ranked Cambridge as a place to visit with other major tourist destinations including Avalon, California (Catalina Island); Williams, Arizona (Gateway to the Grand Canyon); and Medora, North Dakota (home of Theodore Roosevelt National Park). Cambridge is one of the nation’s oldest cities, dating back to 1684, and has a long history as a tourist destination. The city is located on the banks of the Choptank River, near the Chesapeake Bay, and is well known for its seafood. Cambridge provided the inspiration for author James Michener’s novel “Chesapeake”, and murals depicting scenes from his work can be found throughout the City and County.

Cambridge is a popular destination for travelers of all ages. Outdoor enthusiasts have an endless supply of scenic stretches to walk or bike and endless waterways to kayak or canoe. Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is located south of town. History enthusiasts will appreciate the Harriet Tubman visitors center, the Harriet Tubman Museum, the Richardson Maritime Museum, and the Dorchester County Historical Society Museum.

Romantics will enjoy the waterfront parks, Choptank Lighthouse, historic Pine Street, and the boutique shops, pubs, and restaurants in the historic downtown. Some visitors may want to experience life as a waterman by taking a trip out on the Choptank River to dredge for oysters onboard the skipjack Nathan of Dorchester. All visitors will want to view Cambridge’s latest mural of Harriet Tubman extending her hand to a slave seeking freedom. The mural has attracted worldwide interest on both social and traditional media outlets. The community accommodations include chain hotels, Bed and Breakfasts and the Hyatt’s Chesapeake Bay Resort & Spa, all located within the city limits.

The community is hosting a media event in celebration of this noteworthy recognition. The event is scheduled for Friday, August 16th at 12:00 p.m. at Long Wharf Park, located at the end of Historic High Street. You are invited to send representatives to cover the event and see first-hand why Cambridge made the list as one of the top places in America to visit.