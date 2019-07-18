New Provider Joins The Orthopedic Center

by

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and The Orthopedic Center have announced the addition of Easton-based orthopedic care provider Nicolas E. Anastasio, MD. Anastasio’s specialties include treating musculoskeletal and nerve-related conditions throughout the body and running-related injuries.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Nicholas Anastasio to our practice,” says Thomas Stauch, MD, president, The Orthopedic Center. “He provides a wide variety of nonsurgical techniques, including tailored physical therapy prescriptions, ultrasound guided injections and nerve conduction studies. He is also experienced with the newest regenerative medicine techniques, including Platelet-Rich Plasma and Prolotherapy injections. We look forward to having him available to provide these services to our community.”

“My emphasis is on treating the whole patient and maximizing function,” Dr. Anastasio says. “My training at the Runner’s Clinic of the University of Virginia has provided me with unique expertise in running-related injuries, orthotic and shoe evaluation, and running gait analysis. I am very excited to join the team at The Orthopedic Center and to be of service to the community.”

A graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Dr. Anastasio interned with the University of Maryland-Mercy Medical Center. He completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Virginia.

The Orthopedic Center Physical Therapy (PT) and Performance Center is a collaborative venture between Shore Regional Health’s Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services and The Orthopedic Center in Easton, Md.

The Center offers specialized physical therapy and sports medicine services in conjunction with medical surgical specialists in bone and joint surgery, rheumatology and orthopedic rehabilitation medicine. The specialized professional therapy team works in close collaboration with the physicians to assure the most personalized and appropriate therapy plan of care to help patients avoid re-injury or setbacks.

Dr. Anastasio is seeing patients at 510 Idlewild Ave., Suite 200, Easton. Patients may make an appointment by calling 410-820-8226. For more information about The Orthopedic Center/Physical Therapy and Performance Center, please visit https://www.umms.org/shore/health-services/rehabilitation/services/orthopedics.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.