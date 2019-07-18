“Off the Axis” Gallery Exhibit by Master Knitter Sue Wright

by

The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore (FACES) is pleased to announce the opening of “Off the Axis,” an exhibit of knitted wearable pieces by Sue Wright. The exhibit features original knitted wearable art. Employing variations of basic knit and purl stitches, Sue uses different styles of knitting including diagonal, stockinette stitch and more. She even brings in mathematical concepts including the Fibonacci sequence to create unique and intricate masterpieces. The pieces in the show are available for sale as noted on each garment. The exhibit can be viewed at the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore through August 31, 2019.

Sue Wright is a Master Knitter, certified by the Knitting Guild of America, and a certified Knitting Instructor. Her interest in Fiber Arts is of long duration, completing her first hand knit sweater at age eleven. She has been taught by world class instructors and designers, including Evie Rosen, Sally Melville, Lily Chin, Nancie Wiseman, Katharine Cobey and Ginger Luters. She also has attended training conferences sponsored by Knitter’s magazine and The Knitting Guild of America. She was director of and participated in Fiber Shows at the Friend Memorial Library, Brooklin, Maine January, 2000 through 2013 and had a one woman show there August, 2011. She also was instrumental in the Fiber Shows at Chester River Artworks, Chestertown, Maryland 2002 – 2011 and Chestertown RiverArts 2012-2015. Sue has been teaching beginning and experienced knitters for twenty years in Maryland and in Maine.

Sue’s higher education was received from Johns Hopkins University, where she won a Master of Administrative Science degree. She is retired from her faculty position at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where she was Technical Director of the Hemapheresis Unit for the Oncology Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore is the region’s premier resource for fiber artists and fiber enthusiasts. It is located at 7 North 4th Street in the Arts & Entertainment District of historic downtown Denton. The gallery is open weekly Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4:00 pm. For more information, visit fiberartscenter.com or call 410-479-0009.