Kristen Owen Promoted to Vice President of Chesapeake Bank and Trust

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce that Kristen Owen, CFP® has been promoted to Vice President. Kristen was hired as a teller/customer service representative in December 2005, and during her time working with Chesapeake has served in various roles including loan administrator, executive assistant and marketing coordinator, and loan officer. Kristen has managed Chesapeake Investment Services, a division of Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company, as Investment Adviser Representative since April 2015.

“This promotion recognizes Kristen’s many valuable contributions to our bank over the years and her recent completion of the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification, which is a career milestone,” remarked Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company.

Kristen is a graduate of McDaniel College with a B.A. in History. Originally from Kingstown, she now lives in Fairlee with her husband, Chris. Kristen currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Garfield Center for the Arts and Main Street Historic Chestertown, and previously served as President of Downtown Chestertown Association.

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is committed to providing area residents and business owners a full suite of financial products and an unparalleled level of individual service. The office of Chesapeake Investment Services is located inside Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company’s main branch at 245 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland. Kristen can be reached at 410‐778‐1600 or kowen@chesapeakeinvest.com.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through Geneos Wealth Management, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.