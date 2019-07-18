Crazy Days Ahead! July 25 Through July 27

by

Downtown Chestertown’s annual shopping bonanza, Crazy Days, is right around the corner. The sidewalk sale begins on Thursday, July 25 and runs through Saturday, July 27, with many stores carrying the specials into Sunday. This mid summer tradition is sponsored by the Downtown Chestertown Association.

Great deals can be found on everything from men’s and women’s designer fashions, children’s clothing and toys, jewelry, home décor, kitchen must-haves, wine and cheese, books, art supplies, and even musical instruments. There is plenty for the younger ones: free face painting Thursday 10 am to noon, Friday 10 am – 1pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm. Kent County Parks and Rec will be offering games in Fountain Park during the day on Friday. The Lockbriar Ice Cream Cart will be in town Friday and Saturday.

Shops will be open Friday night until 7 pm. For those who wish to grab something to eat while perusing the bargains, downtown restaurants will be offering “Crazy” food and drink specials. Oyster lovers – Scott Budden of Oyster Point Farms will be in town Friday from 5 -7 pm with his ‘buck a shuck.“ Check out the Downtown Chestertown Facebook page for more deals https://www.facebook.com/pg/downtownchestertown/events/

Bring the whole family to Downtown Chestertown for a fun filled day – or weekend!

The parking is always free.