Celebrate Summer with ShoreRivers on June 22

by

Party on the banks of the Chester and raise money for clean water next Saturday, June 22 at ShoreRivers’ annual Solstice Celebration. Your $95 ticket includes an open bar with beer, wine, and our signature cocktail, hors d’oeuvres and a full buffet dinner, live music, and a beautiful setting along the Chester River in Wilmer Park, Chestertown, plus great company! The celebration begins at 6:00 pm. All funds raised during this event will go directly to support our work for clean rivers.

This year we will be honoring a woman who was instrumental in the founding of our organization over 30 years ago: Ann P. Swanson, Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Commission and lifetime Bay steward. Founding board member Captain Andrew McCown will present her with the inaugural ShoreRivers Award for Environmental Stewardship.

Guests will have the opportunity to bid on several live auction items, including a luxury cruise down the Mississippi River, a custom oil painting by Chestertown’s own Marcy Dunn Ramsey, a quintessentially Eastern Shore waterfowl hunt on the Wye River, a two-day sail and overnight in St. Michaels with Captain Bob Ingersoll, and more.

For tickets and more information: https://www.shorerivers.org/events-1//shorerivers-solstice-celebration