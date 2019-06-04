The Garfield Center for the Arts staff and board of directors would like to invite you to a community open house on Friday, June 7th from 5-6:30pm. The community is encouraged to stop by the theater and take a quick survey to help with our strategic planning process. Meet our board, get a free glass of wine, and enjoy snacks from Above the Salt catering. Featuring a special performance by the Garfield Improv Group! The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.
Community Open House at the Garfield for First Friday
June 4, 2019 by Leave a Comment
