Community Open House at the Garfield for First Friday

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts staff and board of directors would like to invite you to a community open house on Friday, June 7th from 5-6:30pm. The community is encouraged to stop by the theater and take a quick survey to help with our strategic planning process. Meet our board, get a free glass of wine, and enjoy snacks from Above the Salt catering. Featuring a special performance by the Garfield Improv Group! The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.