The Artists’ Gallery Features Evie Baskin on First Friday

On First Friday, June 7, 2019, The Artists’ Gallery will open “Textures on the Shore” by Evie Baskin. Baskin is best known for her work centering on the portrait and the figure. However, for this body of work, she has broken away from portraiture to explore an exciting new direction in “Textures on the Shore.”

This body of work is inspired by the seasonal changes in color and light that are reflected in the fields and waterways of the Eastern Shore and incorporates a new dimension in Baskin’s work with the use of a raised surface. In these paintings, pastel has been applied over various substrates, incorporating a mixture of marble dust, polymer emulsion and pumice gel. Scenes range from the beachscapes of Cape Henlopen to the grasses of Delaware Bay at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and include various sites in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

Evie Baskin is a native Floridian, with a BA in Visual Art from Florida State University in Tallahassee. After raising her family in Key West, she moved to Alexandria in the late nineties, where she managed a small law firm in Washington, DC and continued her art studies at The Torpedo Factory. In 2008, she and her husband, Jonathan, relocated to Chestertown. Evie is a partner with The Artists’ Gallery, a juried member of The Working Artists Forum based in Easton, a member of Chestertown Riverarts and an accredited member of the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters.

On June 7th, the public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Evie’s paintings will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of June. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 pm. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.