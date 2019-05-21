Community Continues to Support “Random Acts of Kindness” Campaign

by

Support Our Schools would like to thank everyone that contributed to our third annual “Random Acts of Kindness” campaign. Thanks to the generosity of our community we received over $5,000 in donations.

Donations ranged from $25 to $1000 and were received from individuals as well as local businesses. Our Golden Apple sponsors, or top donors for this year prefer to remain anonymous. Friendship Montessori School, People’s Bank/Fleetwood Insurance Group and Cross Street Realtors are this year’s Red Apple sponsors. Thank you for your continued support!

Our “Green Apple” business sponsors include Figgs Ordinary, Arts in Motion, Citizens for Kent County, East Coast Storage, MassoniArt and Dr. Neil Brayton. Special thanks to our partners Kent Forward, Mid-Shore Community Foundation and Baycraft Printing.

The first “Random Acts of Kindness” campaign kicked off on May 1, 2017 as a direct response to help funding needs expressed by KCPS principals to meet the needs of their students. Each year since we have been grateful for the support of our community to fill this need. This annual campaign will return again next year.

The Support Our Schools (SOS) Initiative is a grassroots advocacy effort devoted to increasing awareness of and support for the needs, challenges, and untapped potential of our public school system—both for the sake of the current student population and for its opportunity to serve as a catalyst for economic development. For more information on the Support Our Schools initiative please visit our website www.kcpssos.com.